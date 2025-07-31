The buxom blonde actress Sydney Sweeney lays in bed, zipping up her jeans as the camera hungrily roves over her body. “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color… My genes are blue,” she looks enticingly at the camera.

“Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” a voiceover adds.

The ad set off a grating cycle of outrage and counter-outrage and outrage to the counter-outrage. The outrage people were outraged, at times, for silly reasons like the idea that the very use of Sweeney promotes “whiteness” as an ideal. The lady is good at her job—being hot!—and we should salute her success in hotness, the only career that remains a true meritocracy.

The counter-outrage people, basically, called them jealous ugly loser nags. “It’s just an ad.” Eyeroll.

It’s “just” an ad or a matter of national security? The White House weighed in. "This warped, moronic and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bullsh*t." Irritation at the “outrage” camp spanned the political spectrum, with many on the left calling it a manufactured controversy, a distraction. Which is is.

Still.

Yes, it’s unseemly, given the state of the world, to get riled up about an ad campaign for jeans. You could argue the think pieces and media segments and outrage and counter-outrage made the ad a roaring success because everyone is talking about it, and you’d be absolutely right. You can hit back at the leftover Woke scolds. Their era is passed, we can appreciate fine art like pornographic Sweeney ads.

But if you don’t see any problem with the ad in our current era? That’s how Overton Windows get moved, little by little by little. Because cultural messaging about who should—and who should not—reproduce is one of the animating dynamics driving our current political moment (off of a cliff into fascism. Hey, you know what was “just a movie?” Leni Reifenshtal’s “Triumph of the Will”).

***

Let’s put the ad in context. Political and cultural elites are frantic about declining birthrates in Europe and America. They denounce “childless cat ladies,” and feminism, and encourage women to have children younger and to have many of them.

The same political and cultural elites are obsessed with severely curtailing—even entirely stopping—immigration to Western Europe and America from Africa, the Middle East and global South: places where people tend to form families earlier and have far more children. Conservatives try to skirt the race element by citing shared Western “values” as essential to social cohesion. But immigrants tend to have values conservatives pretend to venerate, like high levels of religiosity and strong family ties.

Natalism + Nativism. That worldview is racist and it’s fascistic. If you are worried about low birth rates you should welcome immigrants. Instead we're sending the Gestapo after them.

The nativist worldview posits that the right kind of people must reproduce, and the wrong type of people must be purged, for the body politic to survive and become “great again.”

So it seems like it’s not the best time for an ad premised on the promulgation of superior white genes?

The problem isn’t that she’s sexy and blonde and that celebrating her sexy blonde/blue eye-ness is politically incorrect: her successful acting and modeling career didn’t falter at the height of Wokeness.