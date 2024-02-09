I know this is asking the impossible from the guy who forgot the difference between Mexico and Egypt BUT.

How many times do Democrats have to learn that you can’t out-fascist Republicans on crime and on the border? That you can’t out-bad-actor Republicans on anything?

On Mideast policy President Joe Biden is stuck in 1967; on the border, he’s like “I’ll go ahead and take my cues from President Donald Trump circa 2017!” It blows my mind that even in 2015, Jeb Bush (!) denounced the idea that asylum seekers are criminals, and here we are now, with both sides trying to outrace each other vilifying immigrants.

Democrats can’t win by conceding the border is chaos. That it’s a crisis.