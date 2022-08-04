Congratulations, ghouls, you broke Chesa Boudin.
In a twitter thread, former San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin explained why he’s not running for district attorney in 2022. “Over the past weeks I've spoken to family, friends, supporters and everyday San Franciscans about how we can best continue to make our criminal justice system fairer and more effective,” he wrote. “I have devoted my public life to this effort because it makes our communities stronger & safer.” He added that he needs to focus on his father, wife and small son.
No doubt, the multitudes that had it out for Boudin, starting a recall campaign before his first day in office, are rejoicing. They really shouldn’t be though. Not longterm.
Because now Mayor London Breed and her lackey, Brooke Jenkins, own everything that goes wrong in San Francisco. What can go wrong? Well, when you restart the drug war, as Jenkins is doing, you get overcrowded jails, lotsa of taxpayer cash going to police overtime, clogged up courts and a multitude of unpredictable negative outcomes that come with amped up criminalization of addiction, a public health crisis. One of these outcomes is an increase in violent crime.
So many “tough-on-crime” DAs see spikes in violence during their tenure, while reform DAs either see no change or drops in violent crime, as happened in San Francisco under Boudin.
The reasons are complicated and I’m sure vary by geography, demographics, the quirks of local politics. But one thing is consistent is that when you drag people through the hell of the criminal system, their educational and job opportunities become limited and it’s harder for them to form the family and community ties that prevent recidivism.
Let’s see how things go in San Francisco.
But assuming things get worse, don't expect them to admit they're wrong. They'll just argue for even more arrests, more sentencing, more prisons.
