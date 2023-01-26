Hey readers, you recieved a newsletter this morning about a new paper analyzing deaths of despair. I accidentally scheduled the wrong time and published the piece about that paper before the embargo lifted. Whoops.

My newsletter on the paper will go out again later this evening.

***

In the meantime, check out this new ad by a group that calls themselves North America Recovers. This image will be on a mobile bilboard in Washington D.C. If you’re wondering what “government drug sites” are you’re surely not alone. But they do mean “overdose prevention centers” or “consumption sites.”

Sound off in the comments if you wanna talk about this campaign.