John Fetterman posed as a progressive to get elected. He scandalized the squares in Congress by dressing like a basketball coach who sleeps in his car. A renegade! When he had a stroke, progressives worried losing about a valuable leader in the movement.

Then he was like, “Just kidding! I’m not a progressive!” Conservatives, of course, are eating it up. “What multiverse is this?” Breitbart News asked. “This J-Fet reboot arc is just incredible.”

He’s been making the rounds, appearing on CNN’s Jake Tapper to yell at the kids about Israel and their apparent radicalization solely via TikTok. The Times published an interview yesterday where he chides progressives for abandoning Israel.

“I do find it confusing where the very left progressives in America don’t seem to want to support really the only progressive nation in the region that really embraces the same kind of values I would expect we would want as a society.”

Megan McCain is quite pleased.

“I don’t know what that stroke did to reboot his brain but Fetterman is truly becoming one of my favorite politicians on the left….” chirped McCain on Twitter. “How did he go from king progressive to rational moderate in such a short amount of time?”

McCain is an idiot but the frame comes up in mainstream articles too: this idea that Fetterman has tacked towards the center, away from radicals on the left. That he’s embraced the common sense position. From the Times:

Mr. Fetterman, for his part, said he has always prided himself on passing his own internal common sense test before bowing to the demands of his party or his base. Outside his Senate office, for instance, he displays a flag honoring American prisoners of war and another proclaiming L.G.B.T.Q. pride. “I’m pretty sure I’m the only senator that has both,” he said. “Can’t it be possible that it’s really appropriate to stand for both?”

What intellectual and ethical courage. It’s like, he doesn’t let himself get pinned down by extreme ideologies on either side. He’s down with soldiers and gays: two groups that are currently the most oppressed and controversial in America (this is sarcasm the LGBTQ movement has been one of the most successful of our time and only the most annoying lefty edgelords say bad things about ordinary soldiers).

No. He’s the extremist.

The same week he was bitching about TikTok, three absolutely damning reports dropped.

The AP:

In just over two months, the offensive has wreaked more destruction than the razing of Syria’s Aleppo between 2012 and 2016, Ukraine’s Mariupol or, proportionally, the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II. It has killed more civilians than the U.S.-led coalition did in its three-year campaign against the Islamic State group.

A Washington Post investigation found there was no evidence of a Hamas command center at Al-Shifa hospital, the justification for the hospital’s destruction—and the ensuing destruction of virtually every other hospital.

The Post’s analysis shows:

The rooms connected to the tunnel network discovered by IDF troops showed no immediate evidence of military use by Hamas.

None of the five hospital buildings identified by Hagari appeared to be connected to the tunnel network.

There is no evidence that the tunnels could be accessed from inside hospital wards.

The New York Times:

During the first six weeks of the war in Gaza, Israel routinely used one of its biggest and most destructive bombs in areas it designated safe for civilians, according to an analysis of visual evidence by The New York Times. The video investigation focuses on the use of 2,000-pound bombs in an area of southern Gaza where Israel had ordered civilians to move for safety. While bombs of that size are used by several Western militaries, munitions experts say they are almost never dropped by U.S. forces in densely populated areas anymore.

Oh, and today, the 100th journalist was killed. Not by an errant bomb but by a sniper. So, executed. They’re killing children, nuns, generations of families. They’ve destroyed the main university that produced the doctors that they are also now killing.

A few days ago, Fetterman stated: “And from now on, it’s been very clear that Israel would very much want there to be peace. But they have made it very clear that, after October 7, that’s just not possible so long as Hamas is allowed to exist,” he added.

Let’s go back to Fetterman’s statement:

“I do find it confusing where the very left progressives in America don’t seem to want to support really the only progressive nation in the region that really embraces the same kind of values I would expect we would want as a society.”

What values are those? Burying children under rubble? Beheading them with shrapnel? Telling civilians to go to safe areas and then bombing them there? Mass displacement (including plans to push them into Egypt)? Letting premie babies die? Mass producing orphans? Snipering journalists?

Mass starvation?

“It doesn’t get any worse,’’ said Arif Husain, chief economist for the U.N.’s World Food Program. “I have never seen something at the scale that is happening in Gaza.”

Fetterman is perplexed progressives don’t support Israel. And he thinks young people don’t support Israel because of TikTok. Here’s the definition of psychotic extremism:

Psychosis: Psychosis refers to a collection of symptoms that affect the mind, where there has been some loss of contact with reality.

Extremism: The holding of extreme political or religious views; fanaticism.

