A few days ago, we posted a critique of a Young Turks segment in which Ana Kasparian has a meltdown over a case where a man who has previously been arrested 40 times beat up a subway worker.

She seemed to partly blame the defund movement even though the main accomplishment of the movement was to trigger a backlash that led to more police funding. Anyway, whichever hippies, like me I guess, who want to fix crime with Unicorn rainbow beams instead of jail and prison—she’s not having it.

“AND THEN ON THE OTHER HAND YOU HAVE PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN LIKE LA-LA LAND! UTOPIA!” she said.

“WHERE THEY THINK ‘NO NO NO’ WE NEED TO ABOLISH ALL PRISONS ABOLISH ALL POLICE AND JUST LET THESE MANIACS GO AROUND ASSAULTING AND KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE INCLUDING WORKERS. UNACCEPTABLE,” she yelled.

“I AIN’T ABOUT THAT'!”

Well, good news for the eardrums of TYT’s viewers. Wright is being charged with two felonies, including a prison contraband charge. Since his clocking an older Asian woman on the head is also a felony, if he has at least one more felony on his record, that means he’s eligible for life without parole under New York state’s habitual offender law. Maybe they’ll plea him out for a shorter sentence, as they do in almost al cases—except for the very high profile cases, which the New York Post and the ostensible progressives at TYT are working hard to make this one.

It costs $556,539 every year to incarcerate a person in New York. Let’s see …. $556,539 for 30 years …. = 16,696,170. Almost a solid 20 mil!

That’s worth it, damn it, so we can feel safe! You know what costs less than than 16 million dollars? SUPPORTIVE PERMANENT HOUSING AND MENTAL HEALTH INCLUDING DRUGS. Fuck it, hand out weed gummies, that’ll chill everyone out, unlike K-2, which he had on him, which is the worst drug in the world and makes people go insane.

But that’ll take forever. I dealt with a violent crime case and it took more than a year to resolve, and that was with a plea deal.

In the meantime, Wright will be on Rikers. Regardless of what the fiscal geniuses at TYT think (Kasparian said, “If he makes bail he’ll be out on the street again!”) there is no way a homeless man will make $5,000 bail. This is not a case of bail reform leading to a lenient outcome, as the NY Post has screeched for three days. It’s a judge setting a sum he knows the defendant can’t make to keep him behind bars. I made a bet with my friend that if he makes bail I’ll tattoo Hillary Clinton’s face on my arm. This one, right here, on my forearm so it’s hard to hide easily with sleeves.

Anyway, I looked it up. The Eric Taylor center, where Wright is now, is described as, “Houses sentenced male adults and adolescents.”

Now look in that one sterile sentence what a shitshow Rikers is. There are many facilities at Rikers that house only adult men. Why did they put a man Kasparian describes as a violent maniac in jail with kids? Probably because there wasn’t room in the overcrowded adult men jails. Or it’s just as likely that no one gave enough of a fuck to put him in the right place. It says it’s for sentenced men and he has not been sentenced (except in the courttoom of public opinion!)

How does everyone feel about Kalief Browder sitting next this man in a mess hall?