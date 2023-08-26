The brave people of Staten Island have risen up!

“NYC residents erupt over new migrant shelter near schools: 'No f---ing way!’” the ghouls at Fox News gleefully reported in a segment titled “Biden’s border crisis.”

All NIMBYism is monstrous. But, it at least makes some sense when the city administration sneakily tries to plant a shelter for single adult men in (a usually in a working-class) neighborhood. The migrant shelter at vacant St. John Villa Academy on Staten Island will house women, children, and adult families; you know, the demographic most likely to commit violent crimes.

Mayor Eric Adams' office: "We located the vacant St. John Villa Academy to serve as one of our respite sites for single women and adult families. We understand community concerns and want to assure them that we are working to ensure the site is well-managed." What are the community concerns? That America will have a population influx of people who aren’t morbidly obese or addicted to fentanyl?

I know Staten Island is basically Kentucky, but I don’t think these pieces of shit would have mobilized to get off their couches and scream at women and children without incitement from the Adams administration. “There’s no more room!” Adams has taken to proclaiming. Actually, there’s room at the St. John Villa Academy, which is literally vacant.

“A migrant is taunted while looking out at protesters from the window... obscene gestures and language... she eventually closes the blinds,” Henry Rosoff reported, showing a shadowy figure look out of a window at the noxious monstrous pieces of shit protesting her and her children while hoisting American flags.

America needs a serious civics lesson about immigration. It’s hard! Really hard. My family came when I was 7. We had a place to live (my grandmother’s), without assholes protesting outside, and it was still really hard. Not a word of English. No cultural currency (my Dad has a PhD in engineering and he failed a math test at Home Depot because he saw the weird division sign only used in America and panicked). My mother got a job at a travel agency and shook in terror anytime someone from the South called cause she couldn’t understand a word they said. And there are some people around who are so racist they manage to be racist against other white people when they run out of people of color to be racist to: there was the crossing guard who yelled at me cause I had an accent and the teachers who spit my full foreign name out like it was a personal affront. And don’t forget, everyone leaves people behind. I didn’t see my best friend for 20 years. My mother’s parents, who we lived with in Sofia, died and we couldn’t even go to their funeral. California in the 1990s was a better place to be than post-Soviet block simultaneously gutted by decades of Russian-imposed “socialism” and rabid capitalism. So I’m not complaining. But people need go realize that even under decent circumstances, immigration is really hard.

I’m usually anti-carcereal but every person protesting asylum seekers should go to prison forever and then burn in Hell for all of eternity,