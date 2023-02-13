I can buy that if a dog eats a joint from the sidewalk, they might get sick. But lol omg the New York Times story today: Nausea, Wobbling, Confusion: Dogs Are Getting Sick From Discarded Weed

“In places where recreational use is legal, smokers are tossing the remains of joints in the street. Dogs are eating them and getting sick in increasing numbers, veterinarians and poison-control centers say.”

“There are no precise figures about the number of dogs picking it up on the street, but the data show they are getting sick from weed more often in places where recreational use is legal,” the article notes.

I mean … data usually involve numbers. So if there are no figures, what data are you looking at?

Seems legit.

The story goes on to tell us about Dazzle the goldendoodle. Since legalization a year ago, Dazzle has apparently gotten high from weed he found on the sidewalk ten different times.

Where is Dazzle getting all of this free weed? What’s his secret? The fucking dispensary that opened a few weeks ago in Manhattan had a line snaking out the door and down at least two city blocks. Where can I find all of this free weed just sitting around on the ground?

Do NYT reporters ever go outside? There is not a shit-ton of discarded weed on the sidewalk. Why would people just throw out drugs they paid for? I’ve seen my stoner friends suck on microscopic dregs of joints till they turn to dust.

Do I think that sometime in the entire history of the world a dog has gotten sick from eating drugs from the ground? Or that it’s more likely to occur now that high-potency marijuana is legal and widely available in some places? Sure, of course. Once, my uncle planted weed in my grandmother’s yard. One day, she let her chickens out of the coup and they pecked up the plants and stumbled about high AF.

My mom witnessed this. Maybe they got high. Or, maybe, she saw that they ate the plants, and then began to interpret standard weird chicken behavior as the hens being high.

Did Dazzle just get the zoomies?

Is Dazzle’s owner faking the whole thing? Might she have Pupchausen by proxy?

Or is she lying about Dazzle’s supply? I can imagine a scenario in which a stoner hippie lady forgets to lock up her weed and Dazzle develops a taste for it.

Anyway, the interesting thing here is that this isn’t the first story about dogs suffering the consequences of human drug consumption.

Remember Michelle Tandler, “The Meth Poop lady?” She does something related to finance and also built a social media following by depicting San Francisco as hell on earth, and blaming former DA Chesa Boudin.

“Last night at a party I met a woman who left San Francisco after her dog walker told her the dogs were getting addicted to meth-laced feces,” she wrote back in August. “Apparently they were running around the parks looking for it and then getting high.”

I think what’s happening here is that people think of their dogs as children (no judgement, I talk insane baby talk to my Chihuahua-terrier mix). And that these stories are the equivalent of Maude Flanders (Simpson’s reference) yelling,

“Won’t somebody PLEASE think of the children!!?!!!”