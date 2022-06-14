Substance
If you're so scared of the city move to the suburbs
Can we solve the housing crisis if all the pundits move to the suburbs?
Tana Ganeva
and
Zachary Siegel
8 hr ago
Actually, Chesa Boudin was voted out in the richest, whitest areas of San Francisco
Contrary to right-wing propaganda, and "liberal propaganda" by pundits like Jonathan Chait, many diverse neighborhoods in the city voted against recall.
Tana Ganeva
Jun 13
What's up with San Francisco?
Watch now (47 min) | Tana and Zach sit down with Adam Johnson to discuss the recall of former district attorney Chesa Boudin, and the so-called backlash…
Zachary Siegel
Jun 11
Media coverage of drugs and crime is atrocious—help us fight the mainstream narrative.
Tuesday's recall of reformist DA Chesa Boudin in San Francisco was a depressing culmination of the right-wing backlash again progress (yes the…
Tana Ganeva
and
Zachary Siegel
Jun 9
The message on crime is 'millionaires suck' and 'cancel your subscription to the Times'
"California Sends Democrats and the Nation a Message on Crime" the New York Times almost gleefully proclaimed Wednesday. Citing Chesa Boudin's recall…
Tana Ganeva
Jun 8
It takes 59 seconds to look up crime stats—why don't reporters do it?
If you look at actual numbers, Boudin has done a great job.
Tana Ganeva
Jun 7
Real Time Bill Maher: Michael Shellenberger defends Uvalde police and forced institutionalization
Since he seems to consider Bari Weiss some kind of brave, nuanced thinker, I guess it was only a matter of time before Bill Maher hosted the fanatic…
Tana Ganeva
Jun 4
Oh good, Elon Musk just endorsed a billionaire 'tough-on-crime' mall tycoon
Good pick if you want to increase homelessness, as billionaire Michael Bloomberg did in NYC.
Tana Ganeva
Jun 3
DARE 2.0 is "Keepin' it Real" in US schools
Despite decades of evidence that the drug education program was bunk, it's back in US schools and raking in cash.
Zachary Siegel
Jun 3
'I've been beaten up by them': How police abuse sex workers they claim to save.
Today is International Whores Day, celebrating sex workers' rights. In the US, cops continue to torment sex workers then pretend they're break up sex…
Tana Ganeva
Jun 2
Eric Adams: Uvalde "not going to happen in NYC." Actually, NYPD stood around for over an hour while woman got stabbed
Sorry for the repeat for readers who got this already, I messed up the settings. When it became evident just how egregious the (non)actions of the…
Tana Ganeva
Jun 1
Eric Adams: Uvalde "not going to happen in NYC." Actually, NYPD stood around for over an hour while woman got stabbed
She screamed. They waited.
Tana Ganeva
Jun 1
