Can we solve the housing crisis if all the pundits move to the suburbs?
Tana Ganeva
and
Zachary Siegel
Contrary to right-wing propaganda, and "liberal propaganda" by pundits like Jonathan Chait, many diverse neighborhoods in the city voted against recall.
Tana Ganeva
What's up with San Francisco? Watch now (47 min) | Tana and Zach sit down with Adam Johnson to discuss the recall of former district attorney Chesa Boudin, and the so-called backlash…
Zachary Siegel
Tuesday’s recall of reformist DA Chesa Boudin in San Francisco was a depressing culmination of the right-wing backlash again progress (yes the…
Tana Ganeva
and
Zachary Siegel
“California Sends Democrats and the Nation a Message on Crime” the New York Times almost gleefully proclaimed Wednesday. Citing Chesa Boudin’s recall…
Tana Ganeva
If you look at actual numbers, Boudin has done a great job.
Tana Ganeva
Since he seems to consider Bari Weiss some kind of brave, nuanced thinker, I guess it was only a matter of time before Bill Maher hosted the fanatic…
Tana Ganeva
Good pick if you want to increase homelessness, as billionaire Michael Bloomberg did in NYC.
Tana Ganeva
Despite decades of evidence that the drug education program was bunk, it's back in US schools and raking in cash.
Zachary Siegel
Today is International Whores Day, celebrating sex workers' rights. In the US, cops continue to torment sex workers then pretend they're break up sex…
Tana Ganeva
Sorry for the repeat for readers who got this already, I messed up the settings. When it became evident just how egregious the (non)actions of the…
Tana Ganeva
She screamed. They waited.
Tana Ganeva
